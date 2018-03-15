Motherwell star Craig Tanner out for the season with knee injury

Motherwell forward Craig Tanner faces four to six months out after suffering a knee injury in training.

The summer signing from Reading will have surgery on his patella tendon.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said: “Craig suffered an unfortunate injury through the week. It was a freak incident that happened with nobody near him as he tried a cross-field pass.

“Unfortunately for Craig, and for us, we’ll be without him for a few months. He’s been an important part of our set-up and we’ll give him all the support he needs as he works his way back.”

The 23-year-old has scored nine goals and set up another eight this season.