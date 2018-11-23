Motherwell’s Trevor Carson ruled out ‘indefinitely’ with deep vein thrombosis

Motherwell have been dealt a blow after goalkeeper Trevor Carson developed deep vein thrombosis.

The 30-year-old has been ruled out for an indefinite amount of time, but is expected to miss a large part of the season.

Carson fell ill on Wednesday night, and received treatment at University Hospital Wishaw, according to the Fir Park side.

‘Well boss Stephen Robinson said: “We would like to thank all the staff for their diligence and care, given it is the sort of medical emergency that can be and often is life threatening if not treated promptly and correctly.”

Carson is now on the road to recovery, but will require further treatment. Mark Gillespie will likely deputise, with 20-year-old ‘keeper Rohan Ferguson being promoted to the bench.

Robinson continued: “It’s not your usual injury in that at this stage, his return time is not yet fully known and will obviously depend on a number of factors.

“As a club, we wish Trevor a very speedy recovery and will give him all the support he needs to get back fit and healthy as soon as possible.”

The Northern Ireland international has made 63 appearances for Motherwell since joining from Hartlepool.