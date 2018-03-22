Motherwell’s Cedric Kipre wins red card appeal over Scott Brown clash

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre has won his appeal over his sending off in the 0-0 draw with Celtic after clashing with Scott Brown.

The Ivorian defender has had his punishment downgraded to a caution, and will be available for Motherwell’s next home match against Rangers.

A statement on the Steelmen’s website read: “Cédric Kipré has won his appeal against the red card shown to him against Celtic.

“A claim of wrongful dismissal was accepted by a judicial panel at Hampden Park on Thursday, overturning the decision and cancelling a resulting two-game suspension.

“A yellow card will instead be added to the player’s record for the incident.”

The judicial panel reached a conclusion that the Paris-born defender’s actions did not constitute excessive force or brutality against Brown.

Kipre claimed after the event that he had been trying to stand up, after a challenge from the Celtic captain caused him to lose his footing.

He told MotherwellTV: “I tried to win the ball. He slide-tackled and passed it. So I fell down. I wanted to stand up then he pushed me away.

“So my first reaction was, I don’t know. I tried to push him as well but with my foot. I don’t think I did a bad thing. I just wanted to stand up and keep playing.

“When I got the red card I thought, ‘I’ve let everyone down. Maybe they’re going to lose now because 10 vs 11 is harder.’”

‘Well boss Stephen Robinson said: “We are pleased that the panel ruled in Cedric’s favour. It is a sensible outcome, something that all parties agree with.

“Cedric is now available for our upcoming games, which are hugely important as we try and reach the top six.

“We can now draw a line under things and move on.”

• READ MORE - Cedric Kipre opens up over red card incident with Scott Brown