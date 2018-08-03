Cedric Kipre joins Wigan from Motherwell

Motherwell have announced the departure of defender Cedric Kipre to Wigan for an undisclosed fee which could reportedly hit £1 million.

A club statement read: “Kipre joins the Latics for a significant fee, with the club also potentially earning more should the player excel at the DW Stadium.”

Cedric Kipre became a firm favourite with the Motherwell fans during his time at Fir Park. Picture: SNS Group

The Ivory Coast Under-23 international defender, who joined Motherwell from Leicester last summer, wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Motherwell for this opportunity you gave me.

“Thanks to every single person involved who helped me feeling like at home, all the staff who helped me grow as a player and as a man.

“Thank you to the fans who sang my name all season, it was amazing to hear that on the pitch, it inspired me and helped me kick on.

“I’ll never forget my time at Motherwell. I wish you all the very best for the season. What a club this is.”