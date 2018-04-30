Morton advertise for new manager to replace Jim Duffy on Twitter

Greenock Morton have started their hunt for a new manager after relieving Jim Duffy of his duties on Sunday afternoon.

The Championship club decided to part ways with the ex-Hibs and Dundee boss after a disappointing end to the season saw them slip to seventh place in the table.

The club have immediately begun searching for a replacement and have turned to social media to aid them in their quest.

The Cappielow side tweeted out from their official account: “VACANCY | FIRST TEAM MANAGER | Greenock Morton Football Club is seeking to recruit a committed, knowledgeable, and self-motivated person to take on the position of first team manager.”

The tweet also contains a link to the website where Morton expand on what they’re looking for in a new boss, including an applicant who “must be prepared to work flexible hours” and have a “sound knowledge of the Scottish football industry and player availability”.