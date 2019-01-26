Morton 0 - 0 Dunfermline: Drab affair hampers play-off chances

It was an afternoon to forget and a result which summed up a turgid performance from both sides and did neither club any favours as they strive to get into the play-off spots.

Morton manager Jonatan Johansson, with just one home league win in his last five and being dumped out of the Scottish Cup last week by East Fife, made four changes, while Dunfermline fielded Ryan Scully in goal to make his debut, having only been released midweek by Morton.

The Pars almost went behind after ten minutes when Bob McHugh created space on the left and cut the ball back into the path of Charlie Telfer, who blazed over from 16 yards.

Dunfermline responded well and after 15 minutes James Craigen whipped over a cross from the right, but Faissal El Bakhtaoui’s downward header was well saved by Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who was also making his debut having signed on loan from Rangers.

Andrew Dallas, another loan signing from Rangers, almost made an impact at the other end of the park for the home side when he linked with skipper Chris Millar, but he curled his 15-yard angled drive wide.

In a dismal second period, only Morton’s Millar came close to getting a winner when he fired just wide of target from the edge of the area eight minutes from time.