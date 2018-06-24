Douglas Rae, former Morton chairman, dies at 87

Douglas Rae, the honorary club president and former chairman of Morton, has passed away at the age of 87.

The Greenock club confirmed that Rae, who received an OBE in 2016, had died on Saturday night. He had stepped down from his position as chairman of the Cappielow side in April due to ill health, passing the torch to his son Crawford.

Douglas Rae pictured at Cappielow in 2014. The former Morton chairman has passed away at the age of 87. Picture: SNS Group

A statement from the club read: “It is with profound sadness that we at Greenock Morton Football Club announce the passing of honorary club president and former chairman Douglas Rae OBE.

As a supporter, Douglas saw the club participate in national cup finals and watched as footballing icons such as Sir Stanley Matthews and Tommy Lawton turned out for the Ton as war-time guests.

“There will be no further comment and we would ask that everyone please respect the privacy of the Rae family at this difficult time.”

Born in June 1931, Mr Rae attended his first Morton match at the age of eight and bought a season ticket each season until he was appointed to the board in 1988.

After nearly a decade as a director, he resigned his role in August 1997, before returning to prevent the club from being placed into liquidation.

Mr Rae bought a controlling interest in the club in order to preserve its existence in the early noughties. The confectionery firm owner then served as chairman for 17 years.

His personal highlights, according to the club, included a League Cup victory over Celtic in September 2013, and securing the Third Division title in 2003.