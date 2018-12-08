William Shatner helps out fan’s ticket bid for Kilmarnock clash

Hollywood stardust has touched Kilmarnock’s top of the table clash with Celtic this afternoon, after former Star Trek star William Shatner backed a supporter’s bid for a ticket.

Shatner, best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the popular science fiction series, was asked by football fan Andy Yule to retweet a post by unofficial fan site KillieFC.com with the hashtag #topdogs. The site was offering one ticket for the game at Parkhead to whoever could convince the best celebrity to re-post their original message.

The Hollywood star duly obliged, albeit at the second attempt, after he appeared to misread the original request.

Shatner was not the only celebrity asked to contribute, with former WBO cruiserweight boxer Enzo Maccarinelli retweeting the message, which was ultimately enough to win the prize.

Kilmarnock moved top of the Scottish Premiership table mid-week after a 2-0 win over Livingston lifted them above Celtic, who could only draw at Motherwell.