Steve Clarke: ‘Things can be done to tackle sectarianism - will it be done is more difficult to address’

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke believes plenty can be done to tackle sectarianism in Scottish football, but admits actually carrying out changes will be “difficult to address”.

The 55-year-old addressed the media at Rugby Park this morning a little over 24 hours since he was subjected to sectarian abuse during Killie’s 5-0 William Hill Scottish Cup loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

Speaking after the match, Clarke said: “When I was approached by Rangers about taking over the job here I was assured, ‘nah, we don’t have that in the west of Scotland anymore’. Hahaha. “They can call me a b*****d or w****r but to call me a Fenian b*****d? Come on. We’re living in the dark ages. “They’re not allowed to call my assistant [Alex Dyer] a black B but they can call me a Fenian b*****d. Is that correct? What are we doing in Scotland?”

Rugby Park captain Kris Boyd was also subjected to sectarian abuse during Kilmarnock’s Ladbrokes Premiership match with Celtic and struck by a coin thrown from one of the stands housing Hoops fans.

On Thursday, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard questioned why Clarke had not addressed the abuse directed at his skipper.

Clarke said this morning: “When I did the press [on Sunday, after the Kilmarnock-Celtic match], I didn’t know Kris had been hit by a coin and I didn’t know there had been chanting against him.

“I spoke [on Wednesday] about the majority having to speak up and shout down the minority, so I think that’s addressing it.”

Clarke, who had spells managing West Brom and Reading in England, along with spells as assistant boss at Newcastle, Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool and Aston Villa before returning to Scotland, insisted that everyone has to take some responsibility for tackling sectarianism.

He said: “Things can be done. Will [it] be done - that’s probably much more difficult to address.

“I’ve had so many messages from people in England, saying, ‘I saw you on the telly, I hope you’re okay. What was the reason?’ They don’t understand what we’re talking about up here and I think that’s a sad reflection on us as a society.

“Everybody has to take some responsibility and everybody has to try and work together to change. It won’t change overnight but the fact that it’s back in the headlines, we’re back talking about it - it is sad in one way but it’s positive in another way.”

Clarke, who signed for Chelsea in 1987 after five years with St Mirren, said on Wednesday night that he was thankful that the Blues had signed him because it had taken him away from the west of Scotland.

He revealed he had been linked with Rangers as a player, but his manager at St Mirren advised him against making the switch.

Clarke recalled: “When I was a player - we’re going back to 1984, ‘85, ‘86 - Rangers didn’t sign Catholics, and when I was at St Mirren, there was an inquiry when Graeme Souness took over about me going to Rangers. “I remember at the time the manager Alex Smith saying, ‘you couldn’t do that, son’.

“And it wasn’t because there was any racism or any sectarianism from Alex, he was just protecting me as a person.

“Not long after Maurice Johnston went there as the first sort of ‘headline Catholic’ to sign for Rangers. So, obviously, there have been massive advances.”

He continued: “I think there have been advances. If you take the issue of racism, there’s been advances but you see in recent times still instances, still occasions, when it comes out.

“At Kilmarnock, we are all inclusive. There are no divides. I could have brought Youssouf Mulumbu [to the press conference]. A black muslim. There are no divides [here]. “That’s what we would like for every club in Scotland, for every part of this country - but we don’t have that at this moment in time.”

Clarke also responded to Gerrard’s admission of “confusion” over his claim that Rangers had approached him last year.

“I mentioned the other night about the approach and it was an approach from Rangers to speak. It was one of the issues that we discussed because me being from the west coast, I sensed that that would be one of the issues.

“Rangers assured me that as a club they had addressed it and it wasn’t an issue any more. But I think when you see what happened to myself the other night, what happened to Kris on Sunday, it’s still an issue.”