Steve Clarke reaffirms commitment to Kilmarnock amid Rangers talk

Steve Clarke insists he’s happy at Kilmarnock as he shot down “nonsense” talk of a potential move to Rangers.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke

The highly regarded coach was linked again with the manager’s job at Ibrox last week as he continues to improve the fortunes of the Rugby Park outfit.

During the international break, Clarke decided to escape to his home in London to get away from the speculation he knew was coming after Rangers faltered to his side in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

He told the Daily Record: “One of the good things about going down south is you don’t get caught up in all the nonsense.

“The media like to say, especially when it comes to the Old Firm, you’re going to move here, there and everywhere. I’m happy at Kilmarnock, I’m happy with the job I’ve done so far and hopefully we continue that.”

