Steve Clarke and Stephen O’Donnell win SPFL awards for March

Kilmarnock are celebrating a double triumph after Steve Clarke was named by the SPFL as the Manager of the Month for March, while defender Stephen O’Donnell has received the award for Player of the Month.

Kilmarnock, who are currently on a run of five successive league victories, won all four of their Premiership matches in March, when they defeated Rangers at Ibrox as well as Hamilton, St Johnstone and Ross County.

It is the third month in a row that Clarke has received the accolade having being named top boss in December and February (no award having been made in January due to the winter break).

The former Scotland defender and West Bromwich Albion and Reading manager has dramatically turned around the fortunes of the Rugby Park club since his appointment last October.

Having languished at the lower end of the Premiership table, Killie are now established in the top six and have their eyes fixed on catching fourth-placed Hibs during the post-split end-of-season run. They are seven points behind the Edinburgh club but have a game in hand.

O’Donnell has impressed in a rearguard which has conceded only two goals during that four-game winning sequence.

The 25-year-old former Partick Thistle and Luton Town defender has played every minute of those matches, in addition to scoring against Aberdeen in their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie.