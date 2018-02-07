Mystery donor helps Kilmarnock fans reach £100k for supporter-director

The Killie Trust has credited a mystery donor with helping them reach their £100,000 funding target to have a fan representative on the club’s board.

According to the trust, the anonymous front-funder made up the shortfall in donations from other supporters in order to secure the first target of Trust In Killie.

The campaign was launched nine months ago with the initial goal of having a supporter sit on the board. They plan to achieve this by purchasing unallocated shares and will enter into discussions with the club about how best to proceed.

Several local businessman and politicians backed the initiative, which saw fans sign up to a monthly-payment membership scheme.

However, they would still have fell short in their goal were it not for the mystery donor.

Trust chairman Jim Thomson said in a statement: “The target has been achieved with the support of our regular monthly donors, premium donors, individual donations and a front funder, who wishes to remain anonymous, who approached the Killie Trust a few weeks ago wishing to assist to make up the balance required.

“An agreement was reached to enter into an interest free loan and this has been formalised in line with the rules and regulations of the Kilmarnock Supporters Society Ltd.

“To raise £100k within nine months is a testament to the support of this great club.”

The mystery contribution was made in the form of an interest-free loan which the trust will have to pay back. With this in mind, Thomson called for supporters to continue their tremendous backing as they look towards a brighter future for their boyhood heroes.

He added: “The front funding agreement is money that must be repaid and therefore it is essential that fans maintain their subscriptions or sign up to Trust in Killie.

“Trust in Killie is not a one-off campaign to achieve a supporter director but is to be an ongoing revenue stream for the club for years to come.

“This is really just the beginning and, moving forward, Trust in Killie needs as many subscribers and donors as possible.”

