Kris Boyd nets hat-trick in testimonial

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd celebrated his testimonial in style, hitting a hat-trick as a Kilmarnock Select defeated a string of Rangers legends 6-3 at Rugby Park.

A crowd of over 4300 people turned up to celebrate the veteran striker, who is in his third spell at the Ayrshire club after spells in England, the United States and Turkey.

He was facing another of his former sides, Rangers, and scored three without reply as the home team - who welcomed cult heroes Alexei Eremenko and Manuel Pascali back - breezed past their opponents.

Peter Lovenkrands had given the Rangers XI the lead, before Boyd levelled. The striker, who scored a fortnight ago against Aberdeen, bagged another two before Rangers pulled one back.

Goals continued to rain in and Greg Stewart and Paul Di Giacomo extended Kilmarnock’s lead, with Nacho Novo providing the only response for Rangers.

Former Rangers favourites Pedro Mendes, Michael Mols and Sasa Papac all made appearances as players on both sides paid tribute to their former teammate.