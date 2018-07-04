Kilmarnock complete signing of ex-Celtic defender Stuart Findlay

Kilmarnock have completed the permanent signing of former Celtic defender Stuart Findlay from Newcastle.

The centre-back has spent the past two seasons on loan at Killie but has now signed a three-year deal to rejoin Steve Clarke’s squad, subject to international clearance.

Findlay joins forward Mikael Ndjoli through the door at Rugby Park, with the club finally making their first additions of the summer, while Youssouf Mulumbu appears to have left the club having not signed a new deal.

Ndjoli joined on a six-month loan from Bournemouth and has already joined up with the squad out in La Manga, but the addition of Findlay on a permanent basis will be encouraging to fans who saw their side exceed expectations with a fifth-placed finish last season.

Findlay, who made 36 appearances for Killie last season, told the club website: “Since the new manager came in we went on an incredible run and there was an amazing feeling around the place and it’s something that I really wanted to be a part of.

“It’s been brilliant (working under the manager). It’s an experience I’ve not had before with any other manager so it’s one of the main reasons I wanted to sign here.

“I’ve worked so well with him in the last six months and I feel I can learn so much from him. You listen to every word he says so we cherish having him here.”