Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke hits out at Rangers’ Steven Gerrard for making it ‘personal’

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has hit back at Steven Gerrard for comments made earlier in the week.

Steve Clarke hit back at Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Clarke had questioned the consistency of refereeing decisions and the Scottish FA’s compliance.

It regarded the penalty won by Jermain Defoe in Rangers’ 4-0 win over St Mirren with the Killie manager noting the two-game ban handed to Jordan Jones for simulation having won a penalty against Dundee.

It prompted Rangers manager Gerrard to state his surprise.

He said: “That’s not the type of guy I know Steve Clarke for. He is usually first-class.”

Yet, Clarke took exception to the comments and felt Gerrard had made it personal.

“I mentioned some incidents, no names,” he said. “I mentioned the fact that one of our players and another player, I didn’t mention the name, were involved in similar incidents and I just asked for consistency of the process.

“I’m a little bit disappointed, obviously, that Steven came back more personal than I had made the original comment. I made a wide-ranging amount of comments about consistency and I’ve been consistent in asking for consistency since August.

“I said there was a media witch hunt against our player, which there was. It was ridiculous, it went on for the full week - it felt like a month. The head of refereeing got involved, supporters groups got involved, it was crazy. And then the [Scottish FA] compliance officer got involved, my player got a two-match ban. We accepted it, moved on and I just want consistency.

“If in asking for that consistency I have to upset a fellow manager or another club then that’s what I have to do because that’s my job. Why Steven chose to come back personal, I’m not too sure.”

He added: “Class is subjective. I’m 55 years of age. I’ve got no worries about how I live my life personally or professionally so that doesn’t bother me.”