Kilmarnock accept Jordan Jones ban but winger insists he didn’t dive

Kilmarnock have accepted a two-game ban offered to Jordan Jones for allegedly diving to win a penalty in the 2-1 win over Dundee last weekend.

Referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot after the winger hit the deck in the box after attempting to get past Dee defender Cammy Kerr, sparking vociferous protests from the Dens Park side’s players.

Jones claims he didn't attempt to trick the referee. Picture: SNS Group

Eamonn Brophy scored the penalty and Steve Clarke’s side collected the three points, but Jones was hit with a notice of complaint after a trio of former referees studied footage of the penalty incident and agreed that he had dived.

But Kilmarnock have insisted that the Northern Irishman wasn’t trying to con the referee.

A statement published on the Rugby Park side’s website read: “Following internal discussion, the club can confirm we will not challenge the Notice of Complaint submitted against Jordan Jones following our victory over Dundee.

“Jordan is adamant that he did not carry out an act of simulation, nor did he claim for a penalty kick or intend to deceive the referee.

“However, as part of the judicial panel system, this charge has been brought after former referees considered the evidence and whilst we have every right to deny the allegation we are not inclined to on this occasion as we had no additional substantive evidence to submit for consideration.

“Jordan will now be suspended for our upcoming Ladbrokes Premiership matches away to St Mirren on October 20 and at home to Hamilton on October 27.”