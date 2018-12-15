Kilmarnock 3 - 1 Dundee: Killie hit three to go top

Kilmarnock moved back to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a convincing 3-1 win over Dundee at Rugby Park.

Second half goals from Kirk Broadfoot and Greg Stewart, either side of an own goal from Genseric Kusunga, propelled Steve Clarke’s side a point clear of Celtic who have three games in hand.

Kenny Miller pulled back a goal in injury time for Dundee but it was too late to stop them falling to their first defeat in five games.

Kilmarnock had started the brighter of the sides, with Jordan Jones looking in the mood early on.

Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton had to look sharp to repel a fierce shot from the winger, before a flowing move from the home side concluded with a Stewart driven effort that drifted over.

Dundee, though, were hanging in there and should have gone in front after 19 minutes.

Miller won a free kick near the touchline and, when Glen Kamara sent in the delivery, the Dundee captain beat the offside trap but somehow sidefooted his chance past the post.

Both teams had further opportunities to score before half-time. Eamonn Brophy came close from a direct free kick for Kilmarnock, before Stewart passed up a great opportunity after being played in by Gary Dicker only to dribble his shot into the arms of Hamilton when he looked certain to score.

The best save of the half, however, was made by Daniel Bachmann. Jesse Curran’s corner for Dundee was touched on by Kusunga for Andy Boyle who redirected the ball goalwards. It seemed a certain goal but the Kilmarnock goalkeeper pulled off a terrific reaction save to deny Boyle.

It was Kilmarnock, though, who made the breakthrough after 54 minutes.

It was a scrappy goal, Stewart sending over a corner that Dundee failed to clear and as the ball came loose, Broadfoot was quickest to force it past Hamilton and over the line.

Dundee rallied but soon found themselves 2-0 down before they could get back in the contest.

Brophy’s cross was intended for Stewart at the back post but it only went as far as the lunging Kusugna who had the misfortune of turning it into his own net.

Stewart added a third for Kilmarnock 11 minutes from time, tapping in Chris Burke’s cross after a mistake from Boyle, before Miller converted from close range in the final minute for a Dundee consolation goal.