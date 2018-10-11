Jordan Jones cites Celtic and Rangers examples in Twitter dig at SFA

Jordan Jones has aimed a swipe at the SFA after Kilmarnock accepted a two-man ban for the winger.

READ MORE - Scottish Football Live: Boost for Celtic in bid to keep Rodgers, Miller warns Griffiths over Scotland, Jones aims swipe at SFA

Jordan Jones has accepted a two-game ban. Picture: SNS

The Northern Irish international was found guilty of simulation by the SFA judiciary panel after going to ground in Killie’s 2-1 win over Dundee on Saturday.

With no fresh evidence to argue against the three-man panels’ decision, Kilmarnock decided against fighting the ban.

Jones, though, refused to remain quiet. Taking to social media, he tweeted “consistency is [key]” before retweeting three controversial calls from this season so far.

Two of those pertained to the SFA panel refusing to take retrospective action against Celtic and Rangers players.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor escaped punishment after kicking out at Krisoffer Ajer during the Old Firm clash last month, while Ryan Christie was accused of diving in the same match but was not charged by the governing body.