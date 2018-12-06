Gary Lineker in Match of the Day promise - if Kilmarnock win Scottish Premiership

Have your say

Gary Lineker has vowed to wear Kilmarnock SOCKS - if the Rugby Park side emulate his former team Leicester City by winning the league.

The Match of the Day presenter made the promise to Outlander actor and Killie fan Steven Cree on Twitter.

The ex-England international famously wore a pair of boxer shorts when the Foxes did the unthinkable and won the English Premier League in 2016 following a similar promise.

Steve Clarke’s men currently top the Scottish Premiership after a 2-0 win over Livingston on Wednesday night edged them ahead of Rangers and Celtic at the summit.

Outlander actor Cree tweeted Lineker, and said: “Dear @GaryLineker, if Kilmarnock end the season top of the league will you present Match of The Day wearing a killie top? Or killie pants if you really want.”

Lineker replied: “I’ll do Killie socks” with Cree retorting: “I’ll knit them myself!!”

The tweet has since been liked more than 3,400 times and retweeted close to 500 times.

Kilmarnock’s last league success came in 1965.