‘Disrespectful’ SFA spell Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke’s name wrong

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has branded the Scottish FA “unprofessional and “disrespectful” after they spelt his name incorrectly on his disciplinary charge.

Steve Clarke's name was spelt wrong twice on an SFA charge sheet. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

The 55-year-old was charged after criticising the SFA’s handling of their appeal against Gary Dicker’s controversial red card.

Clarke’s name was wrong not once but twice on the charge sheet with the SFA referring to him as ‘Steven’ rather than the correct spelling of Stephen.

He said: “Maybe I’m being a little bit pedantic, but I thought it was disrespectful that they spelt my name wrong, both on the front cover and inside.

“I won’t use the word amateurish but certainly unprofessional.”

Clarke criticised Willie Collum’s decision to send off Dicker against Hearts in Killie’s 1-0 loss to the league leaders at Rugby Park last month.

When the club’s appeal was turned down Clarke issued a statement in which he expressed his lack of surprise of the decision with Collum appointed referee of the Old Firm encounter later the same week. He called it “pre-judged”.

He has been charged with bringing the game into disrepute following his comments and Kilmarnock now have until Tuesday, 18 September respond.

Clarke, who stands by everything he said in his statement, has said Killie plan to “fight our corner” at a hearing on 25 October.

