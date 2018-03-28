Alan Power signs new two-year deal with Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The Irishman was a summer arrival from Lincoln and has become an integral member of Steve Clarke’s side at Rugby Park, securing his future in Ayrshire until 2020.

Power has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but endured a frustrating start to life in Scotland, making just one league appearance before October.

He has since formed a formidable partnership in the middle of the park with Youssouf Mulumbu and Gary Dicker that has played an important part in Killie’s rise to fifth in the Ladbrokes Premiership table under Clarke.

Speaking to the club website, Power admitted to a tricky start at Killie but is keen to keep building on a good season.

He said: “I had to be patient at the start and build my way into the team.

“It wasn’t the start I wanted really, but I worked hard and hoped my time would come, and luckily it did.

“There were a lot of things going through my head, but I was confident in my own ability and I knew what I could do and if I could get a chance I could make a mark on the team.”

He added: “The results are picking up and everybody is fearing us right now and that’s the way it should be, we’ve earned that right.

“We have secured top six but we’re not stopping up there, we’re looking further up the table and want to push on.”

