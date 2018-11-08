Inverness CT sack midfielder after assault conviction

Inverness CT have sacked midfielder Riccardo Calder after the player was found guilty of assaulting a woman.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Verdict on Rangers red card appeal | £100m bid for SPFL TV rights | Blow for Rangers in Euro bid

The 22-year-old was convicted at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and faces sentencing at the city’s crown court on 4 December.

As a result, Inverness have decided to terminate the player’s contract, which they confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

A short statement on the website read: “Following a trial at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court this week and the subsequent guilty verdict, Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club can confirm that it has terminated the registration of Riccardo Calder with immediate effect.

“Due to the ongoing legal process in England, the club will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

The magistrates was told of how Calder initially met the woman in a nightclub.

After he dropped her off at car in the early hours of the morning, the woman is then set to have collided with Calder’s vehicle.

They both drove to a pub car park where Calder left his car and punched the woman several times through her driver side window.

He then continued the assault by kicking her after she left the car, as well as hitting her with his shoe.

Calder joined Inverness at the beginning of last season. He has made 45 appearances for John Robertson’s side, though nearly half have been from the substitutes bench.

The former Aston Villa academy graduate has also spent time at Dundee.