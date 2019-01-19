Inverness CT 4 - 0 East Kilbride: Caley score four to see off non-league opponents

John Robertson, the Inverness Caley Thistle manager, used Ayr United’s Scottish Cup humiliation as pre-match warning before Saturday’s fourth round stroll.

The Inverness manager’s team talk drew on the embarrassment but, as a one-sided contest unfolded, there was never any serious risk of a shock for the 2015 Scottish Cup winners.

But while Caley Thistle’s financiers will yearn for an Old Firm money-spinner in the last 16, Robertson would much prefer a winnable home tie from Sunday’s fifth round draw.

“Our start made it a comfortable afternoon,” the former Hearts striker said. “The best thing that could have happened for us was the result before kick-off – Auchinleck Talbot beating Ayr. We used that as the perfect warning to the players.

“The early goal settled us. It was professional. People go on about landing a big tie and making some money. I just want to progress as far as we can in this competition. We want to win it.”

East Kilbride came into the match on a run of 11 straight wins with no goals conceded in their last four matches. They must have held genuine hope of creating an upset.

But while the Highlanders remain synonymous with great Scottish Cup shocks, they were in no mood to sustain one themselves.

There was a calm authority in the hosts’ play from the off – and they grasped a sixth minute lead.

Stuart Malcolm’s men had no time to settle before Aaron Doran’s dangerous cross broke to Jordan White to control and slam in a low, angled finish from seven yards.

After 21 minutes, Doran curled in a low finish from the edge of the box for the second and a Liam Polworth rocket bulged the net from 16 yards for the third.

It proved a more subdued second period, but Paul Woods was unlucky to be booked for diving after slicing into the six-yard box from the left.

The fourth killed any faint hope of a comeback for The Kilby. Doran’s powerful cross swept in from the right struck off the legs of Craig Reid and spun past keeper McGinley.