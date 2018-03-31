Inverness CT 2 - 2 St Mirren: Champions-to-be lose two goal lead

Have your say

Jack Ross, the St Mirren manager, took solace from a point gained despite St Mirren’s late collapse in Inverness.

An early Harry Davis penalty had fired Saints into the lead after Coll Donaldson’s tug back of away striker Danny Mullen. Celtic-bound Lewis Morgan produced a classy free-kick midway with the champions-elect looking comfortable.

For the hosts, both Iain Vigurs and Aaron Doran had strong penalty claims waved away on a day home goalkeeper Mark Ridgers produced four quality saves and denied Davis a second penalty with another fine stop.

But the hosts stormed back with Gary Warren’s 78th minute header and a stunning Liam Polworth free-kick from 25 yards levelling matters.

Ross, while seeing his team’s title lead trimmed from 14 to 12 points, looked at it as a point gained.

“It’s not easy to win leagues,” he said. “Rather than our lead being cut, it is more about gaining a point towards the total which means we can’t be caught.”