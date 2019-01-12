Inverness 1 - 0 Ayr: John Robertson eyes Caley Thistle title charge

John Robertson is refusing to rule out a Caley Thistle Championship charge after watching his walking wounded courageously eke out only their second home win in the league. The illness and injury-ravaged hosts triumphed through Jordan White’s brilliantly-taken 10th goal of the campaign.

Ian McCall’s Ayr stayed three points off top spot, but it was a missed opportunity to return top on goal difference as Dundee United drew level behind stumbling Ross County.

Robertson, though, was just thrilled with a first home victory since September. He said: “I can’t praise all of them enough for the battling qualities they’ve shown. That’s why we’re not giving up on anything. When you see how results are going, we’re still supremely confident with 16 games to go.”

After 17 minutes, Tom Walsh’s ball across the box found Aaron Doran pouncing sharply to volley but the Irishman hit the right-hand upright from 12 yards.

It was like basketball at times as it swung from end-to-end, but the hosts grasped the breakthrough after 65 minutes.

After a Doran cross from the left fizzed away harmlessly, Sean Welsh hoisted it back across and White leapt to power a six-yard header past keeper Ross Doohan.

After 73 minutes, Doran had a chance from a Walsh pass but, with just the keeper to beat, fired wide. For once, the wastefulness didn’t come back to haunt the Highlanders.