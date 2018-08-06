Who could Hibs and Rangers face in the Europa League play-offs?

Have your say

If Hibs defeat Molde and Rangers can see off NK Maribor, we know which teams the Scottish representatives could face.

Hibs will be unseeded if they can get paste Molde, and could be drawn to face one of Europe’s big guns.

The Europa League trophy is seen ahead of last year's final between Atletico Madrid and Marseille. Picture: Getty Images

Neil Lennon’s side could face trips to Belarus, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal, Slovakia or the Netherlands.

Rangers, should they defeat Maribor, will be seeded and could embark on a trip to Greece, Belarus, Israel, Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Russia or Luxembourg.

The Gers will face one of Apollon Limassol, Dinamo Brest, Hapoel Haifa, Atalanta, Slovan Bratislava, Rapid Vienna, UFA or Progres Niederkorn.