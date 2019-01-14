Where are they now? The 8 Hibs signings during the 2012 January window

Hibs fans don’t have happy memories of this January splurge. Manager Pat Fenlon was looking to reinvent his team and boost the club’s form after taking over from Colin Calderwood. Though he did that to an extent, this group will forever be associated with the team that lost the 2012 Scottish Cup final to rivals Hearts, with the number of loan deals pointed to as a reason for Hibs’ lack of fight.