What Aston Villa fans said about John McGinn on his debut

John McGinn has made an instant impression at Aston Villa, having a hand in all three goals and leaving fans singing his praises.

Although he didn’t score, he was involved in each goal as Aston Villa beat Wigan Athletic 3-2 at Villa Park. His display has wowed supporters at the Birmingham club, who took to social media to praise him:

NorthernGordon: “McGinn has the potential to be a Villa legend. Great start from the lad.”

LakotaDakota: “Seems we have actually got a bargain for once rather than spending 15 million on s****”

Ferguson1: “Deserves MOTM today, as he’s been the best Villa player on the pitch. Fab debut.”

VillaAlex: “McGinn is an absolute match winning player.”

srsmithusa: “Looks like McGinn and Grealish are gonna make a brilliant attacking midfield pair.”

Michelsen: “McGinn’s delivery is just excellent. Love it.”

@TheHolteTweets: “McGinn has had a massive impact on the way we move the ball from midfield, Jack has somebody to keep up with him now. What a signing.”

@JB888: “McGinn aside, this has been another terrible display. No control, lack of ideas and method, too many long balls, and a quite ridiculous defensive selection. Frustrating but predictable.”

@VillaHutton: “Great win, hard fought. Positives and negatives but McGinn and Grealish great as always.”

@tonymartin82211: Thanks @HibsOfficial for sending us a shining star...What a superb debut. Villa Park loves him”

@ditlewis: “Two words - John McGinn. Probably the best home debut of a Villa player I’ve ever seen - we’ve signed an absolute cracker.”

@VillaMarkPGH: “McGinn is going to terrorize opposition midfields all season. Absolute treat to watch.”

@will_avfc: “Absolutely love John Mcginn’s hunchback running style, don’t ever change it son.”

@JordAvfc: “Genuinely don’t think I’ve warmed to a player as quick as McGinn the kid looks unreal.”

@JamesJourn: “Can we sign 8 more John McGinns to go with our current John McGinn and Jack Grealish?”

@tompmcgowan: “Probably too late for John McGinn to win the Ballon d’Or this year but he’ll certainly be in the conversation.”