WATCH: Neil Lennon scores stunning free-kick on Soccer AM

Former Hibernian boss Neil Lennon showed he’s still got it, after firing in a fantastic free-kick during this morning’s Soccer AM show.

Lennon, who left the Easter Road club last month, appeared on the Sky programme as part of an English League Cup final special, having won the competition as a player with Leicester.

Lennon also netted a volley which flew into the top corner as he helped Chelsea fans win £500.

The Northern Irishman admitted earlier in the week that negative perceptions about wouldn’t deter him from returning to manage a Scottish club in future.