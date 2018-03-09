Video: Malawi school kids turn Hibs fans ahead of Edinburgh derby

A remote corner of Africa has declared its love for Hibs ahead of tonight’s Edinburgh derby.

Pupils at a primary school in southern Malawi were filmed this week chanting “Hibees” in a show of support for the Easter Road side.

Edinburgh-based filmmaker Mally Graveson takes a selfie with pupils in Malawi. Picture: Contributed

The video was the work of Leith-based filmmaker - and committed Hibs fan - Mally Graveson, who was visiting the country as part of a project to bring clean water to communities across Malawi.

The 44-year-old was invited to document the work of craft brewers Brewgooder, who donate their profits to clean water projects around the world.

“The children who were in the video were pupils from the primary school Molere in the Thyolo region in southern Malawi,” he said.

“We were visiting this school to check out and better understand the clean water projects, especially concerning issues around sanitation and we witnessed the amazing work that had already been done by organisations such as the One Foundation and United Purpose.

Pupils at the primary school Molere in the Thyolo region in Southern Malawi.

“The children were amazing and so interested in us filming. They loved it when we filmed them and took selfies. We showed them our footage and pictures on our cameras and phones and the reaction was priceless, as many of the children have never seen themselves on a camera before.

“As we were leaving they started chanting a phrase and it sounded to me very similar to ‘Hibees’. As a life long Hibs supporter, I started chanting ‘Hibees’. To my joy and astonishment, they responded with enthusiasm and shouted back in unison ‘Hibees’. It was a brilliant moment. And the children seemed to love it too!”

Brewgooder was founded as a social enterprise and donates 100 per cent of its profits to clean water charities around the world. It was developed with the help of Ellon-based BrewDog.

Its Clean Water Lager brand is currently stocked in supermarkets across the UK, and thanks to customer sales over the past year, Brewgooder has been able to supply clean drinking water to more than 5,000 people in Malawi.