Video: Hibs fan hilariously highlights issue with 2019 club calendar

A Hibs fan took to Twitter to highlight the changes at the club since January in amusing fashion.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Following Neil Lennon’s suspension from the club on Friday, supporter Davy Murray delved into the 2019 Hibs calendar where he demonstrated the capricious nature of football.

Armed with a pen, he went month by month, crossing out Emerson Hyndman in January, the American having returned to parent-club Bournemouth. Then it was Efe Ambrose, who departed the club through clause in his contract, in February. March saw Ross Laidlaw scored out, the goalkeeper completing his move to Dundee United last week.

In April, Murray put a large question mark over Jamie Maclaren with doubt over the Australian’s future. May was spared AS David Gray and Marvin Barley are still at the club.

Then it was Neil Lennon’s turn to face the wrath of the pen in June.

Neil Lennon and Efe Ambrose both feature in the Hibs calendar. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The video went down a storm with Hibs fans and football fans in general, the supporter making light of a difficult situation at his own club.

• READ MORE: Comment: Neil Lennon’s desire to beat odds proved his downfall