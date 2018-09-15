Three things we learned from Hibs 3-2 Kilmarnock

THE Hibees finished on the right side of a five-goal thriller this afternoon at Easter Road, beating visitors Kilmarnock by three goals to two thanks to a late Kamberi penalty.

Three things we learned from today’s game

• Hibs need to learn to kill off their opponents

Neil Lennon’s side led at Livingston a fortnight ago but failed to go on and secure the three points as they succumbed to their first league defeat of the season. Once again they found themselves in front against Kilmarnock - this time by two goals - but were pegged back by half-time. Dominated the second half in terms of possession and had umpteen opportunities to score before Kamberi eventually netted the winner with 12 minutes left.

• Thomas Agyepong may be a hidden gem

With Boyle not at his best against Steve Clarke’s men, Agyepong was given an opportunity to impress when he replaced the former Dundee player at the start of the second half. The on-loan Manchester City winger looks comfortable in possession and will carve out chances in front of goal for the likes of Kamberi and Maclaren. Could prove a real handful if afforded a run in the team.

• Darren McGregor appears to be facing an uphill battle to get back into the starting lineup

Paul Hanlon was missing against Kilmarnock due to a hamstring problem but is likely to return to the fold when fully fit. Darren McGregor, however, who has hasn’t played since the Europa League second-round qualifying win over Asteras Tripolis, may have a fight on his hands to force his way back into manager Lennon’s plans with both Ryan Porteous and Efe Ambrose impressing at the heart of the defence. The good news is McGregor was back in the squad against Kilmarnock so Lennon does have options going forward.