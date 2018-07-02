Sunderland complete signing of Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch

Dylan McGeouch has ended months of speculation surrounding his future by signing for Sunderland.

The 25-year-old left Hibs over the weekend after his contract expired and despite interest from Rangers, Aberdeen and Blackburn Rovers and the offer of a new deal from Hibs, he has opted to join the Wearside club.

Sunderland were relegated from the English Championship last season and are rebuilding for life in League One under former St Mirren boss Jack Ross, who has also replenished his squad with the signature of ex-Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

McGeouch recently won his first Scotland cap against Mexico in May and had his most successful season to date with Hibs after overcoming a groin and pelvic injury.

Sunderland have not disclosed the length of contract handed to McGeouch.

Sunderland manager Ross said: “Dylan has been really good for Hibernian and that’s culminated in him earning international recognition.

“There were a lot of teams interested in him because he’s at a good stage in his career and he’s absolutely desperate to come down to England and show people how good a player he is. The fans will like him because he’s got a lot of quality.”

The departure of McGeouch leaves a void in Hibs’ midfield. The former Celtic player spent four seasons at Easter Road, helping them win the Scottish Cup in 2016 and promotion to the Scottish Premiership the following year. He made 110 appearances for the Easter Road outfit.