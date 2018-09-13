Revealed: FIFA 19’s best Hearts/Hibs XI - Neil Lennon’s side edges it

Hibs just edge Hearts in a combined XI on FIFA 19 which is released later this month.

The combined XI. Picture: FIFA 19

Out on 28 September, the player ratings have been unveiled ahead of the launch. Hearts and Hibs are fairly evenly matched across the board with the Jambos possessing an average rating of 65 to the Hibees’ 64.

Unsurprisingly, putting a combined XI of both Hearts and Hibs players together in a 3-4-1-2 system results in neither team dominating.

Despite the Jambos’ higher average rating, five Hearts players make the team with six Hibs players completing the line-up.

It’s 50-50 in defence, with Adam Bogdan in goal and his Easter Road colleague Efe Ambrose on the right of a back three, with Hearts duo Christophe Berra and John Souttar completing the backline.

In midfield there are three Hibs players and two Hearts representatives. Mark Milligan and Arnaud Djoum line up in the central midfield roles while Republic of Ireland international Daryl Horgan and Martin Boyle are on either wing.

Steven Naismith sits between the midfield and forward line, behind Steven MacLean and Jamie Maclaren up top.

There’s a strong bench as well, with Zdenek Zlamal the back-up goalie, Paul Hanlon and Demetri Mitchell as defensive options, Emerson Hyndman and Olly Lee as possible midfield replacements and Uche Ikpeazu and Florian Kamberi to provide some additional firepower.

With subs included an an 18-man squad, both sides contribute nine players - a fair reflection overall.

