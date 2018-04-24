Rangers issue statement after Hibs cut ticket allocation

Rangers have issued a statement in response to Hibs cutting their ticket allocation for the end-of-season Premiership meeting between the two clubs at Easter Road.

Hibs have decided to accommodate both home and away fans in the South Stand after all briefs in the West, East and South Stands were snapped up.

The clash on Sunday, May 13 has the potential to be a decider for being runners-up in the league and European qualification, with Rangers currently three points ahead of fourth-placed Hibs in second place.

As such, Hibbies have snapped up tickets quickly in anticipation of the match, with the club splitting the South Stand – normally handed over in its entirety to Old Firm supporters – so they can house more home fans.

However, the move has not gone down well in Govan, with a statement on the Rangers website citing concerns over the safety of supporters, while insinuating that the Ibrox outfit deserves recognition for “selling out away ticketing allocations at opposition stadiums for years”.

The Rangers statement read: “Rangers notes Hibernian’s decision to cut our supporters’ ticket allocation for the final match of the Scottish Premiership season at Easter Road on Sunday, May 13.

“First and foremost Rangers hopes the safety of our fans, who will now be in only one section of the South Stand rather than filling it completely, will not be compromised by this decision, which beggars belief.

“This is the least Rangers expects for supporters who have repeatedly proven themselves to be the most loyal in the country by selling out away ticketing allocations at opposition stadiums for years.

“This was evident as we rose through the divisions when clubs the length and breadth of the country, including Hibernian, benefitted financially from the presence of our fans.

“Rangers will of course bear in mind Hibernian’s decision when considering ticketing arrangements for future matches – both home and away – against this particular club.”

