Nine in a row: How Hibs gained upper hand in capital derby

Hearts have not beaten Hibs since August 2014 when goals from Sam Nicholson and Prince Buaben helped them to a 2-1 win in the Championship at Tynecastle.

Game 1. Oct 2014: Hibs 1 Hearts 1

The start of the unbeaten run felt more like a defeat for Hibs. Leading 1-0 through a Dominique Malonga, pictured, goal, they conceded against 10-man Hearts in injury time when Alim Ozturk hit a wonder strike for Robbie Neilson’s side from 35 yards out.

Game 2. Jan 2015: Hearts 1 Hibs 1

Hibs took the lead through Jason Cummings, his first goal against the club who released him as a teenager. But Hearts claimed a point thanks to a fine strike from Jamie Walker.

Game 3. April 2015: Hibs 2 Hearts 0

Hearts had already wrapped up the title and promotion back to the top flight by the time Hibs won their first derby of the season. Goals from Cummings and Farid El Alagui secured the points as Hibs went on to pip Rangers for second place.

Game 4. Feb 2016: Hearts 2 Hibs 2

With the teams now in separate divisions, the Scottish Cup fifth-round draw threw up a derby. Hearts started sluggishly but Arnaud Djoum’s 32nd minute goal gave them belief and when Nicholson doubled the lead just before half-time it looked to be all over. However, Hibs rescued the game in the last ten minutes. A looping header from Cummings reduced the leeway and then Paul Hanlon snatched a scrambled equaliser in the dying seconds.

Game 5. Feb 2016: Hibs 1 Hearts 0

A midweek replay at Easter Road was won by a first-half goal from Cummings who was later sent off. Hearts also ended the match with ten men due to the dismissal of Blazej Augustyn. Alan Stubbs’ Hibs would go on to win the cup.

Game 6. Feb 2017: Hearts 0 Hibs 0

A case of deja vu as the clubs were once again drawn together in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Tynecastle. With Ian Cathro now in charge of Hearts and Hibs bossed by Neil Lennon, a tousy match ended goalless.

Game 7. Feb 2017: Hibs 3 Hearts 1

Hibs dominated the replay at Easter Road, scoring in the first-half through Jason Cummings, main picture left, and the impressive Grant Holt, near left. Andrew Shinnie increased their lead in the second period. Esmael Goncalves scored a consolation for Hearts.

Game 8. Oct 2017: Hibs 1 Hearts 0

The first top-flight Edinburgh derby in four seasons was settled by a superb goal in the third minute from Hibs striker Simon Murray, pictured below.

Game 9. Dec 2017: Hibs 0 Hearts 0

A game that will be remembered for Oli Shaw’s ‘ghost goal’. The Hibs striker turned in a cross from Martin Boyle, with Shaw’s effort hitting the bar and bouncing down over the line, right. It looked a clear goal but was missed by both the ref and his assistant, much to the chagrin of Lennon who accused Hearts of kicking his team.