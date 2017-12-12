Neil Lennon scared Martin Boyle into signing new Hibs deal

As far as the outside world could tell, Neil Lennon was happy with the draw Hibernian gained against Celtic. But in the sweaty confines of the dressing-room with the door locked, the manager refused to let his players bask in the afterglow of a stirring comeback – and not even teenage goal sensation Oli Shaw escaped criticism.

Shaw had risen from the bench to glide into the penalty box and score against the Parkhead Invincibles – and not for the first time this season either. He almost followed his equaliser in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Easter Road with the winner, but Lennon could still find fault in his latest cameo appearance, according to team-mate Martin Boyle.

Martin Boyle put in a man of the match performance in Hibs' 2-2 with Celtic at Easter Road. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS

“Oli has done well, scored a goal and the gaffer has gone through him a bit,” revealed Boyle. “He went through a few of us, in fact, and that’s the way he is.”

Any sensitive flowers still employed by the club might feel irked, especially when sharp words follow a victory, but Boyle insists the players are all buying into Lenny’s fierce methods and high demands. “We’ve won a few times this season and he’s still not been happy but he’s a real winner and wants to bring that attitude here and we’re with him. He’s a right fighter and everyone has jumped on the bandwagon with him, to challenge and go as far as this team can.”

Hibs fell two goals behind midway through the second half and Celtic looked in the mood for more but, notwithstanding his manager’s critique, Boyle praised his team-mates for the revival and 19-year-old Shaw in particular.

“Credit to the boys. Two goals down with Celtic really getting into their stride but we get a goal back and the game starts to change,” he said. “Oli comes off the bench and levels it. He scored against them in the [Betfred] Cup semi-final and he does it again. He’s chomping at the bit to play every week.

“Celtic had [Moussa] Dembele to come off the bench so it was a tough ask against them but we believe in ourselves. We’ve got good spirit in this team, a never-say-die attitude. We’ve been a few goals down in other games and come back and I think that’s one thing the gaffer has brought to our game.”

Boyle then offered further insight into Lennon’s unshy and non-retiring management style with an anecdote from recent contract talks which, although delivered with a laugh, may have not have been too far wide of the mark.

“He basically scared me into signing,” Sunday’s man-of-the-match said. “When I was called into his office I was trying to think what I might have done wrong recently. It’s a scary thing having to go there and all the lads were saying ‘Uh-oh!’ But he sat me down and while I was surprised to be offered a new deal having only agreed one in the summer, I committed right away.”

Boyle has signed on at Easter Road until 2021, opening up new and wide vistas for the player. “I’ve never been in a position like this before. Usually my deals are season-to-season. It’s overwhelming and I really want to give my all for this club.

“The gaffer has given me real belief. He’s one man you don’t want to let down – he has that fear factor – but he’s brought more to my game. He’s told me to take the ball down the line and if I lose it 100 times to go again.”

Hibs go again tomorrow night in another heavyweight clash against Rangers. After Sunday’s thriller against the other half of the Old Firm – “We could have won it and then we could have lost it” – the team are relishing the greater challenges of the Premiership, according to their flying wingman.

“We can’t wait to get out there again. It’ll be a tough ask but that’s why we’re in this league.”

Last time at Ibrox there was bags of controversy, a red card, victory for Hibs and Lennon engaging in friendly banter with the home crowd. “Aye not much happened,” Boyle smiled.

“The boss is a fiery character and games like this bring the best out of him. He loves them.”