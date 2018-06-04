Neil Lennon provides signing update on three Hibs first-team stars

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has provided updates on the future of three key first-team stars from last season as he looks to build his squad for the next campaign.

Scott Allan spent the second half of last season on loan from Celtic. Picture: PA

Discussions are ongoing with Swiss club Grasshoppers over the permanent transfer of striker Florian Kamberi after the 23-year-old impressed on loan during the second half of last season.

Lennon is also looking to bring Scott Allan back to Easter Road on a permanent deal, while he’s refused to give up hope of signing Dylan McGeouch to a new contract.

On Kamberi, he said: “We’re in negotiations with him and his representatives and we have got a deadline with Grasshoppers in the middle of June so we’re hoping that will come to fruition over the next two weeks.

“I don’t think we’re far away, hopefully we’ll get a positive outcome with that.

“In terms of the other players we have identified, we’re getting down the line with those.

“We’re back on the 18th with the nucleus of the squad and we’re trying to get a couple of players over the line before then and in-between the 18th and July 12 — when we play the qualifier — there will be a lot of work being done.

“Hopefully we can get fresh players in the next few weeks which will whet the fans’ appetite.”

Getting Allan back would certainly excite the fans. The 26-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his deal at Parkhead and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers previously admitted he would be open to letting the player leave. However, Lennon insists no deal has yet been made.

He said: “Scotty is obviously a Celtic player, so it’s great that he’d like to come back but that would be Celtic’s decision and not ours.

“He’s a player who blossomed again and had a fantastic second half of the season.”

On the future of McGeouch, a player out of contract this summer, he added: “We are still in the hunt. We have made what is a good offer and we haven’t had any negative feedback from that.”

