Neil Lennon hopes defeat of Celtic will strike fear in Hibs’ rivals

Neil Lennon suggested that his team have skirted under the radar in their chase for a momentous second-place finish, claiming that few could have seen their victory over Celtic coming. However, Hibs’ form will not have escaped the notice of many, particularly the teams they are relentlessly closing in on.

Not only have they drawn twice with the champions-elect this term and run them close in the narrow 1-0 defeat at Celtic Park, statistics show they are a side in form, losing only once since mid-December and unbeaten in their last ten outings. Which is why the sound of the buoyant Easter Road side breathing down their necks will be provoking a modicum of fear in the Rangers and Aberdeen dressing rooms.

“I hope so!” said Lennon after his side had forced a postponement of Celtic’s title-winning party. “No-one has been talking about us, it’s all been about Kilmarnock and other teams not doing so well and we’ve been largely under the radar. We’ve had one defeat in 15 and that was Celtic away, which is never easy.

“I’m very proud of the team. I thought we were outstanding. We were playing the best team in the country by a considerable distance but I thought we deserved to win and I thought our approach to the game was superb. We matched them all over the pitch.

“We had a few guys missing but the likes of [Danny] Swanson and [Steven] Whittaker who came in for us did a sterling job and the subs gave us life when we needed it.

“I don’t think many will have expected that today. We didn’t want to let Celtic win the title here. We feel they will eventually win it but we didn’t want it to happen here.”