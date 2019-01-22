Neil Lennon hails ‘transfer tool’ that sold Stephane Omeonga on Hibs move

Neil Lennon has revealed how Hibs’ modern approach to recruitment helped secure the signing of midfielder Stephane Omeonga on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Hibs from Genoa on Monday having made three appearances in Serie A this season and admitted he was well impressed by the club’s “fantastic” two-part presentation during discussions.

Omeonga goes straight into the squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Boss Lennon said ahead of Wednesday night’s game: “It’s just a DVD about what the club can offer the players when they come in and we did some individual footage of Stephane as well, what we liked about him, what we expect from him going forward. We have been doing it for a while.

“The guys in the IT department do the package and then we show the players round the training ground and around the stadium as well so they actually see it in reality.

“It is just a tool we use to try to get a transfer across the line.

“We really like the look of him from what we have seen. Obviously he has been playing at a really high level in Serie A, we liked his attributes and have been really impressed by what we have seen of him live.

“He is the type of player we feel we need in midfield, just that little bit of extra dynamism and energy in that area.”

Belgium Under-21 international Omeonga said: “It was a video of the city, the facilities, the stadium and the fans and the fans were fantastic.

“I just liked it. Plus the fact they wanted me, they also made an analysis of what I can bring to the team.

“I’m a fighter who always gives my best. Even in bad days I will always give all I have.”

Lennon is positive about pairing Omeonga with Ryan Gauld, who made an impressive debut against Elgin at the weekend after arriving on loan from Sporting CP.

The manager said: “It is still very embryonic obviously but we think we have a very good player there (Gauld) and Stephane will hopefully add to that attacking intent we hope to bring to the second half of the season.

“There is no question that, at times, we have plenty of the ball but we just miss that bit of pace and ingenuity - all the forward-thinking players will get a lift when they see the calibre of players coming in the door.

“It is important we turn good performances into wins.”