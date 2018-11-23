Neil Lennon ‘flattered’ by Republic of Ireland link but insists he’s happy at Hibs

Neil Lennon is “flattered” by being linked to the vacant managerial post at the Republic of Ireland but stressed his satisfaction as Hibs boss.

Martin O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane left their roles with the Football Association of Ireland earlier in the week and the Easter Road manager emerged as a candidate.

Neil Lennon insists he has a 'very good job' with Hibs. Picture: SNS Group

Lennon, who worked under O’Neill at Leicester City and Celtic, played 40 times for Northern Ireland between 1994 and 2002.

Ahead of the visit of Dundee in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday, the 47-year-old said: “I am in a very good job here and I am just concentrating on that at the minute.

“It is just speculation. I am flattered if there is a link, I have not seen anything or heard anything regarding myself, all I have been doing is concentrating on us getting back into winning form because that is important.

“I am sorry to see Martin go because he had such a huge influence on my career, 10 years I played under him.”