Neil Lennon facing four-match ban after Hibs boss charged for celebration

Neil Lennon could miss Hibs’ first four matches of the 2018/19 domestic season after he was cited by the Scottish Football Association for his celebration of a goal against Rangers.

The Hibs boss did an aeroplane-style celebration on the pitch in the wake of Jamie Maclaren’s dramatic equaliser during the 5-5 draw with the Gers last Sunday. He was subsequently sent to the stand by the officials.

The SFA have issued a notice of complaint against Lennon, saying that he has breached Rule 203, which states that “no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match”.

The standard punishment for such an infringement is a two-match ban, but with Lennon already having a suspended two-match ban for a verbal tirade at referee Kevin Clancy earlier in the campaign during a match against Kilmarnock, he is likely to be slapped with a four-match suspension.

He would either serve it during the Betfred Cup group stages, or for the first three matches of the Premiership season and the Betfred Cup second round should Hibs qualify for the Europa League. The Easter Road club will enter European competition of Celtic defeat Motherwell in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final, although Lennon is currently serving a four-match UEFA ban following an incident against Brondby back in 2016.

Lennon has until Tuesday, May 22 to respond to the charge, with a principal hearing date set for Thursday, June 21.