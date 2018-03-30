Neil Lennon backs Hibs’ Dylan McGeouch for Scotland’s summer tour

Neil Lennon believes Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch will find a place on Scotland’s summer trip to Mexico and Peru after being forced to pull out of Alex McLeish’s first national squad through injury.

McLeish called on McGeouch for the first time for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary barely 24 hours after watching at first hand as the 24-year-old turned in a dazzling performance in the latest Edinburgh derby.

But McGeouch’s hopes were dashed by a groin problem, ironically having revealed only the day before that a London-based specialist had helped him shake off the injury worries which had plagued him over the past couple of seasons.

Lennon revealed that McLeish had been impressed by McGeouch insisting on reporting for international duty last weekend despite the injury. He was sent back to his club and remains a doubt for tomorrow’s visit of Partick Thistle, although the Hibs head coach believes he will be fully fit for Tuesday night’s home game against Hamilton Accies.

If the “pretty insignificant” injury has taken a little time to heal, McGeouch has, insisted Lennon, got over the setback of missing out on a first Scotland cap. Lennon said: “Mentally he’s fine, he’s had a week to get over the disappointment.

“Alex was impressed that he went along so they could have a look at him. He’s still very much in his thoughts going forward and I think hearing that will give him a boost.

“I’ve spoken to Dylan and he’s pragmatic about it. It’s one of those things. He just overstretched for a ball and felt something go the day before the St Johnstone game. While Scotland did well, I think there is plenty room in there for him to show what he can do.”

Along with John McGinn, who again impressed for Scotland in Budapest, McGeouch has enjoyed an equally influential season on Hibs’ return to the Premiership and, believes Lennon, the pair have a Scotland future together.

He said: “They’ve been outstanding. I was really pleased with John’s contribution on Tuesday [against Hungary]. He did really well and doesn’t look out of place. He looked very comfortable in that environment and that’s testament to how he’s been playing since I walked in the door and before that.

“Dylan has had a superb season, he is over the disappointment and will hopefully feature in the friendlies in the summer.