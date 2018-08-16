Molde 3-0 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of 10 for Neil Lennon’s men

Adam Bogdan

Restored to the starting line-up after recovering from a hip injury, and despite the scoreline wasn’t particularly busy.

Couldn’t be blamed for any of the three goals and didn’t really have a save of note to make throughout the 90 minutes. 6/10.

Efe Ambrose

Questions could be asked about his positioning for Molde’s opener, as he appeared to lose Gabrielsen who nodded back across goal for Haaland to score.

Settled after that and tried to use his European experience to deal with Molde’s forward line. 6/10.

Ryan Porteous

Can’t be faulted for effort - he will throw himself at anything and everything, and frequently did. Had a half-chance late on for a consolation goal. 6/10

Paul Hanlon

Tried to keep his defence organised but found Haaland a handful. Got forward well in the early stages to support the attack but it was backs against the wall stuff in the second half as Molde poured forward in numbers. So close to getting on the end of Boyle’s through ball in the first half which could have made for a very different tie had it gone in. 6/10

Marvin Bartley

Fought valiantly and broke up a number of Molde attacks but pulled up injured just before half time. His absence was notable in the second half as Hibs lost a bit of dig. 6/10

Stevie Mallan

Started brightly enough; going close with a curled shot that sailed narrowly wide and stinging Linde’s palms with another effort. Faded in the second half as the Easter Road side struggled to cope with a slick Molde side. 5/10

Vykintas Slivka

All eyes are on the big Lithuanian now that John McGinn has left, and he put in a solid shift in the engine room on a difficult night. Good movement with and without the ball and will only get better with regular game time. 6/10

Lewis Stevenson

Tried his best to get up and down the left flank but Molde had done their homework on Hibs’ widemen and he was kept quiet. On one of the rare occasions he was given an inch of space, he did brilliantly to hook the ball across goal to Jamie Maclaren for the visitors’ best chance of the night. 6/10

Martin Boyle

Restored to a wide role with Maclaren partnering Kamberi up front, but was played well by Molde who viewed the winger as a danger. Final ball was often poor, although he came close with a shot from an acute angle that Molde had to scramble clear in the six yard box. 5/10

Jamie Maclaren

Still getting up to speed but was always looking for a sniff in front of goal. Glorious chance to get Hibs back in the game but his header came back off the post. 6/10

Florian Kamberi

The Swiss striker put himself about as he always does, but wasn’t afforded time or space by Gabrielsen and Forren in the Molde backline. Played a superb ball across goal in the first half but no one got on the end of it. 6/10

Emerson Hyndman

American midfielder replaced Bartley in the first half but didn’t get much of a chance to influence the game. Will come good as he gets more games. 5/10

Oli Shaw

Replaced Maclaren as Neil Lennon sought goals but despite a few neat tricks and runs, he was unable to trouble the Molde rearguard. 4/10

David Gray

On for Stevenson with time running out. No time to make an impact. N/A