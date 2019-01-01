Midfielder Emerson Hyndman leaves Hibs as loan deal comes to end

Have your say

Hibs today confirmed that Emerson Hyndman has returned to parent club Bournemouth following the conclusion of his six-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old USA international midfielder featured 17 times for the Easter Road club this season and scored his only goal in the 6-0 win over Hamilton back in October.

His last appearance was as a substitute, replacing Daryl Horgan, for the final 30 minutes of the weekend derby against Hearts.

Hyndman’s exit frees up space in midfield as Easter Road boss Neil Lennon seeks to bolster his squad during the January transfer window.