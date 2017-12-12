Michael Stewart: John McGinn to Celtic ‘for £2.5m plus Liam Henderson’

Michael Stewart believes Celtic would be able to secure the services of Hibs ace John McGinn for £2.5 million plus Liam Henderson - if Brendan Rodgers wants to bring the midfielder to Parkhead.

Liam Henderson became a firm favourite with Hibs fans during his loan spell in the 2015/16 season, and helped win the Scottish Cup. Picture: Greg Macvean

Former Easter Road midfielder Stewart was responding on BBC Sportscene to a fan’s comment suggesting that the Hoops should be looking to acquire McGinn for a fee of £1.5 million and Henderson.

Stewart said: “I think that type of deal has a good probability of happening - it would be appealing to Hibs. However, I think the transfer fee would have to be higher.

“£2.5 million plus Henderson? Then you start thinking.”

McGinn was a vital catalyst in Hibs’ fightback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Celtic on Sunday and while Rodgers appeared to play down the Scotland international’s role in the match, and his intriguing battle with Hoops captain Scott Brown, the 23-year-old has been a standout performer for Neil Lennon’s side on their return to the Scottish Premiership.

John McGinn battles with Celtic's Scott Brown in the 2-2 draw at Easter Road. Picture: SNS Group

He scored a brace the last time Hibs met Celtic on league duty, netting similar long range efforts at Celtic Park as Hibs came within 10 minutes of ending the champions’ unbeaten run.

Henderson, on the other hand, has found himself struggling for action at Celtic, playing just 23 minutes for the first team, with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Hibs were linked in the summer with the 21-year-old midfielder, who helped the Easter Road side to Scottish Cup glory in 2016 while on a season-long loan deal.

Michael Stewart made the comments on BBC Sportscene. Picture: Neil Hanna

Lennon is known to be a fan of the player, after giving him his first-team chance at Celtic, and hinted that he would have made a move for Henderson had McGinn left Easter Road.

While McGinn has stated he is happy at Hibs, he was the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window and Mark Warburton’s side could well return for the midfielder.

