Martin Boyle eyes Europa League run after dominant display

Hibernian's Martin Boyle takes on Ruavik's Peter Knudsen. Pic: SNS/Ross Parker
Hibs’ triumph over Faroe Island minnows NSI Runavik may have been routine, but it was anything but painless.

Martin Boyle has the bruises to prove it.

As his Hibs team-mates celebrated Thursday’s comprehensive 6-1 victory which effectively settled the tie prior to a trip to Toftir next week, Boyle was just relieved to still be in one piece.

The Hibs winger endured brutal treatment from the tough-tackling part-timers, especially hulking left-back Einar Trondargjogv – who had the physique and the temperament of a particularly ill-tempered Juniors defender.

The NSI man, who had already given away a penalty to allow Florian Kamberi to open the scoring, was given his marching orders after just 30 minutes following a wild challenge on Boyle.

With the part-timers down to ten men, Hibs ran riot, with Kamberi notching a hat-trick, debutant Stevie Mallan bagging a brace and Oli Shaw rippling the net.

“The boy [Trondargjogv] has taken my foot back home to the Faroes with him,” Boyle smiled ruefully. “Fortunately I saw him coming in so I thought: ‘Brace yourself,’ but my team-mate [Vykintas Slivka] didn’t help me out with a slow ball!

“They were physical – my legs have taken a beating. You just have to get up, brush them off and try to go again.”

If Hibs are to embark on a sensational run to the group phase, there is no doubt Swiss marksman Kamberi will be pivotal.

Boyle added: “Flo has just been brilliant since he’s come in. The club set ambitious targets and it’s a statement of intent to get him back. He’s a great signing after what he achieved last year. He’s already flying so hopefully that can continue.”