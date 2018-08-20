Mark Milligan can add stature to Neil Lennon’s band of Hibs ‘dwarves’

Neil Lennon has welcomed the imminent arrival of Australian midfielder Mark Milligan after watching his diminutive Hibs team reach the last eight of the Betfred Cup.

The Hibs manager’s options for next month’s quarter-final against Aberdeen have increased thanks to the signing of Milligan on a two-year deal. The much-travelled 33-year-old’s arrival promises to add some bite and physical presence.

“We need physicality,” said Lennon. “Looking at us today we look like the seven dwarfs out there at times. Mark will bring that. He is athletic. He is very experienced.

“He had a good World Cup and I like his composure on the ball and he is a big boy and can get around the pitch. He is due in today or tomorrow. Obviously some paperwork needs to be negotiated. I think he is all right to train but he is just not ready to play quite yet.”

Lennon said he had taken a “bit of a gamble” with his team selection for yesterday’s 3-2 win over Ross County following his side’s taxing trip to face Molde in the Europa League.

Hibs suffered a 3-0 defeat in Norway and the manager duly made six changes. Daryl Horgan came in for his first start and scored a late winner as well as laying on Hibs’ first equaliser for David Gray.

“His delivery for the first goal is tremendous and it was a great header from Dave as well, he really attacked it brilliantly,” said Lennon.

“It’s nice to have a lefty, a natural left winger but he [Horgan] can play on both sides.”