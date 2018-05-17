Maccabi Tel Aviv target Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano - reports

Have your say

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has emerged as a target for Maccabi Tel Aviv, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Israeli side have identified transfer targets as they look to upgrade between the sticks and Marciano currently sits atop the wishlist.

The 28-year-old is only one season into a four-year deal but the Easter Road club could be tempted by a generous offer.

Marciano has made 11 appearances for his country and previous impressed for Israeli Premier League side Ashdod.

Understudy Ross Laidlaw will likely return from injury prior to the start of next season, while there’s yet to be an announcement on whether or not there’s a future for Cammy Bell at the club.

