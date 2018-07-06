Liam Henderson training with Hibs as he weighs up future

Liam Henderson is training with Hibs as he mulls over his future options.

The Bari midfielder has been the subject of interest from a number of Serie A clubs, following his performances since joining i Galletti from Celtic in January.

With the Italian season not due to start up again until mid-August, Hibs boss Neil Lennon - who brought Henderson through at Celtic - has offered the 22-year-old the use of the East Mains training complex to keep his fitness ticking over.

However, Hibs are not looking to tempt the midfielder back to Easter Road and Henderson is expected to return to southern Italy next week.

The playmaker has been watched by a number of top clubs in Italy, with Bari reportedly rejected a £2 million bid from Fiorentina.

Parma and Bologna are also understood to be monitoring Henderson’s situation.